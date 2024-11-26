Sponsor

Sonja Kay Smith, age 70, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 24, 2024, peacefully at her home.

Mrs. Smith was born September 6, 1954, in Texarkana, Texas. She was a homemaker and a member of Liberty Ministries. Sonja loved her church family and enjoyed volunteering in different church roles. Whether cooking a meal or gathering supplies for families in Honduras, she was there with a servant’s heart. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Sonja always took the opportunity to share Jesus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Smith; her parents, Wanda Masters and Almer Gene McBride; one brother, Terry McBride; one daughter, Kelly Hensley; and two great-grandchildren, Brycian and Elijah.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Vanessa and Tim Moten of Texarkana, Arkansas; Serenity Maynard of Texarkana, Arkansas; a son, Christian Hensley of Houston, Texas; three sisters, Beth Matney and her husband, Jerry of Texarkana, Arkansas; Donna Sanchez and her husband, Armando of Texarkana, Texas; Dana McBride of Genoa, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Stormie Moten, Samantha Hensley, David Maynard, two special great-grandchildren, Kingstyn and Bryley; two special friends, Jon and Lisa Rhodes of McNab, Arkansas, one son and daughter-in-law, David and Christie Taylor of Grand Saline, Texas; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, numerous, nephews, nieces and church family.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 29, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Bro. Luplow officiating. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery.