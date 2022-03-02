Philip Rathburn

Advertisement

Philip Lynn Rathburn, age 51, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Philip was born on December 3, 1970 to William and Catherine Ferguson Rathburn in Texarkana. He was a member of Brotherhood of International Workers Local 301. Philip enjoyed coaching softball, was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved music and liked to travel.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Dyas Rathburn of Texarkana; 2 children, Noah Rathburn and Jonah Rathburn of Fouke, Arkansas; 2 brothers, David Rathburn and wife, Vicki of Texarkana, and Bobby Rathburn of Fouke, Arkansas; sister, Kathy Chavis of Cleveland, Texas; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Alex Smith Park, State Highway 237, Doddridge, Arkansas. A reception will follow at their home, 3001 East St., Texarkana, Arkansas.

