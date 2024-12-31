Sponsor

Phillip “Phil” Langford Liverett, age 82, of Genoa, Arkansas, died December 25, 2024, in a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Liverett was born in De Queen, Arkansas, on October 3, 1942 to “Bob” and Hazel Liverett. Phil was a rancher and was self-employed most of his life. He was very generous and deeply kind, even though he sometimes tried to hide it. He loved kids and animals. He was a child at heart which showed up in unexpected ways. His curiosity led him to master many skills, including wood working, logging, running heavy equipment, and raising animals. Above all, he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Mary K. Liverett, of Genoa, Arkansas; two sons, Phillip Liverett, Jr. of Genoa, Arkansas; Lloyd Coker and his wife, Deborah of DeKalb, TX; two daughters, Sandra Coker Guyton of Genoa, AR; Kathy Liverett and her wife Holly Maples of Little Rock, Arkansas; and a number of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at Holly Springs Cemetery.