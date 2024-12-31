Sponsor

Barbara Murray Gilbert, 91 of Texarkana, TX passed away December 24, 2024, at St Michaels Hospital after a short illness. She was born on January 26, 1933, in Texarkana, AR to Henry and Eva Birmingham Murray.

Mrs. Gilbert spent over 50 years as a teacher. Teaching in Texas, California, New Mexico, and Arkansas. She taught almost every elementary grade, was a Title 1 supervisor for Kindergarten, and finished her career teaching the thing that she loved the most, music. In her early years, she accompanied many people and played for horse shows for her dad and any other venue that needed her to play. In her later years, her free time was spent teaching private piano lessons and she also played the organ for her church until she moved to assisted living. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Her family described her as a force of nature. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and friend and was always willing to help anyone in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eva Birmingham Murray, her husband Don Gilbert, her siblings Lawanna Barnett, Herb Murray, and Wayne Murray and her stepmother Lera Murray.

She is survived by 1 brother Lynn Murray (Pat), 3 children Marc Gilbert, Gina Purifoy (Chris), and Jon Gilbert (Olesia), 8 grandchildren, Mark and Dylan Purifoy, Kaleigh Dotson (Cory), Hayden, Jacob, TJ, and Noah Gilbert, and Jonathan Reed and 4 great grandchildren, Allie, Cass, Finn, and Ruby and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 2:00 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, TX with Bob Vincent officiating. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash TX under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 prior to the service.