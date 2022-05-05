Phyllis Bungart

Advertisement

Phyllis Gail Bungart, age 81, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Mrs. Bungart was born October 5, 1940, in Dyer, Arkansas. She was an LVN and a member of Downtown First Baptist Church. Phyllis had a loving heart. She enjoyed the simple things in life, like planting flowers in her yard. In her younger years, she enjoyed square dancing with her husband Rick, and making clothes for her daughters. Phyllis also loved to send cards during holidays, birthdays, and special occasions. She was a proud loving mother who showed unconditional love to everyone, especially to her husband, two daughters and her son-in-law.

In later years, Phyllis shared a special companionship with her Persian cat, “SweetiePie”. All would say that her capacity for love and compassion are unequaled.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Bungart.

Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law, Patti and Kevin Phillips of Summerville, South Carolina and Cindy Bungart of Garland, Texas.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dennis Gibbons officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Services will be livestreamed on the Texarkana Funeral Home Facebook page.

