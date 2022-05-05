Advertisement

Ronnie Ray Glover, 80, of New Boston, TX passed away on April 29, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1941, in Bowie County to Phillip and Ruby Glover. He was a 1959 graduate of New Boston High School.

Ronnie carried the mail for the U.S. Postal Service for close to 30 years. He spent most of his career in Mt. Pleasant, but also worked in Richardson, Tyler, and Longview. He raised his family in Mt. Pleasant before retiring back to New Boston. He enjoyed spending time outdoors farming, raising cattle, and riding the tractor. He also loved to hunt and fish. Ronnie was a member of the Rock Creek Baptist Church in Maud, TX.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Nancy Glover of New Boston; son Greg Glover and girlfriend Pam; son Kent Ford and wife Tina; son Rusty Glover and wife Jennifer; and daughter Debbie Jackson and husband Scotty. He also leaves behind siblings Alvin Glover and wife Mary; Dale Glover and wife Kay; Glenda Hess and husband Howard; in addition to numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Advertisement

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Henry Glover, Della Mae Willis, Charles Glover, and Leonard Glover.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 13th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, TX. The funeral service will be on Saturday, May 14th at 10:00 am at Rock Creek Baptist Church in Maud, TX. A graveside service to follow at Pulaski Cemetery in New Boston, TX.

