Ramona Jane Pappas, known as Janie, passed away on March 23, 2024, in Texarkana, Texas, at the age of 90.

She was born on December 11, 1933, in Sheridan, Arkansas to Joseph Francis and Ethyl Bleier.

She was very active in her church, St. James Episcopal Church. Janie was a member of the Altar Guild at the Church. Janie loved the game of golf and was a past president of the WGA at Texarkana Country Club. She was the life of the party and loved her family. Aunt Jane will truly be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert John Pappas (Bobby); brothers Jay Gould Young and Edwin Frances Bleier; and sister Christine Philips.

A celebration of her life will be held on April 11, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at St. James Church, located at 417 Olive St, Texarkana, Texas. Following the service, the family will host a reception in the church’s Great Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 417 Olive St, Texarkana, Texas 75501; Cornerstone, 4100 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503; or Chamber Hospice, 1941 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503, in memory of Janie Ramna Pappas. May she rest in peace.