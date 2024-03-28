Sponsor

Sis. Essie L. Woods Elijah, age 72 of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully while being surrounded by love from her children and other close family members.

Ms. Elijah was born on March 4, 1952 in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Leoda Nard Solomon and the late Emmit Peoples. She was also preceded in death by her brother, L. G. Peoples. Ms. Elijah was married to Mr. Isaac Lewis Woods, July 9, 1976, for 16 years until his death. They were blessed with four children. On May 1, 1998, she later married David Elijah.

Sis. Elijah was a warrior – a woman full of wisdom and faith. Most importantly, she was saved and filled with the precious gift of the Holy Ghost. Through everything she had to endure, she would always tell the Lord “Thank You”. Her faith in God NEVER WAVERED. She was a member of Nash Full Gospel Holy Temple for 49 years where she raised all four of her children. She took pride in singing in the choir, singing in groups and also singing solos. She had a moan that could raise the roof. Sis. Elijah lived for God and encouraged her children to do like-wise.

Sis. Elijah started working at the age of 16. Over the years, she worked for Ralph Brothers Industrial Cleaners, Texarkana Uniform Linen Supply, and The Box Factory. She later obtained her CNA Certification and worked for Dr. Charles Thompson for 19 years in his home. Afterward, she began working at Christus St. Michael Rehab where she retired after working 14 years due to failing health.

Left to harbor her memories in their hearts are:

Children, Fina M. Keys, Tina R. (Rodney) Hobson, Raphaell L. Woods, Cory D. Woods and one bonus son, David J. Elijah, Jr.

Grandchildren: Marquintini M. Hobson, Tajanique A.N.(Rashaad) Scroggins, Raphaell L. Woods, Jr., Khole M. Woods, Hunter D. Woods, Decoryon L. Woods, Jaydence M. Williams, Bella M. Nard, Makenzlee Cornelius, Brayden J. Woods.

Great-Grandchildren: Silas R. Scroggins and Thailand E. Woods

Sisters: Essie M. Gray, Annette Owens, Lee Ann Solomon, DeAnn Gregory, Roxann Peoples

Brothers: Charles (Sandra) Peoples, Mack Charles (Mae) Peoples, Lee M. (Yolanda) Solomon, L’Marcus Peoples, D’Marcus Peoples

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Visitation Friday, March 29, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 2:00 PM Full Gospel Holy Temple Nash, Texas with Rev. Cory Woods, Eulogist. Burial at Cleveland Cemetery, Texarkana, AR.