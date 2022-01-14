Randy Branin

Randall K. Branin (Randy) passed away peacefully at home on January 12, 2022. Randy was born August 22, 1946, in Provo, Utah to Clifford L. and Donna A. Branin. They preceded him in death.

He was a member of the LDS church. He was a forty-year member and Past President of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #164 and member of the Elks (B.P.O.E.) #1673 for forty-six years in Tooele, Utah. He was a member of the Bowie County Master Gardeners. Randy retired from Cooper Tire in 2012.

Randy loved to travel, play golf, support the arts and volunteer in the community, helping in anyway he could. He especially enjoyed working on the Alzheimer’s Alliance wine festival.

He was a wonderful husband and caring and giving man, who was loved by everyone who knew him.

Randy is survived by his loving wife Ruth Ann of 40 years, sister Patti Branin, brother Mike Branin (Janene), mother-in-law Nadine Loyd, sister-in-law Toni (Bret) Wilbanks and his two favorite cats Dolly and Maggie who he loved dearly.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, TX 75501.

