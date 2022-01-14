Tommy Clapp

Tommy Wayne Clapp, age 68, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Clapp was born April 23, 1953, to Lawrence and Natalie Miller Clapp at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas. He was a lifelong resident of the Liberty-Eylau community. Tommy was a jack of all trades and “Mr. Do-it-Yourself”. He could fix anything and was always willing to help anyone who asked for it. He was a welder by trade and most recently worked for Graphic Packaging in Domino. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and going to Albert Pike to his cabin that he built himself. His favorite pastime was hanging out with friends and family at the river or sitting on the deck of his cabin with a good Western book in his hands. He made many good friends at Albert Pike, and he will be missed greatly.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Larry Clapp and by Julie Aiken.

Survivors include his son, Zachary Clapp of Texarkana; one sister-in-law Sandra Clapp; niece, Jaime Knighton; nephew Jeff Clapp; and one brother Michael Clapp; along with numerous friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Ashdown Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

