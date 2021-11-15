U.S. Veteran

Ray B. Kuykendall, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Friday, November 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Kuykendall was born September 6, 1941, in Stamps, Arkansas. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. Ray was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Edwards Masonic Lodge. He was also a professional gunsmith and the owner of Kuykendall Gun Repair. He enjoyed going fishing and hunting.

Advertisement

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years Donna Kuykendall of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Andy Kuykendall of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandsons, Avery Kuykendall and his wife Hannah and John Andrew Kuykendall all of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Linda Puryear of Arab, Alabama and a host of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, November 15, 2021 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Puryear officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

