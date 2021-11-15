U.S. Veteran

Danny Russell Call, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, November 20, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Call was born June 20, 1945 in Ventura, California. He was retired from Domtar and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beth Call.

He is survived by his children, Tammy Call of Texarkana, Arkansas and Tiger Call and wife Robin of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Wesley Call of Sulphur Springs, Texas; one sister, Pam Winchell and husband Chuck of Texarkana, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Jacob Peavy, Kayla Peavy, Parker Call, Jackson Call and Maddox Call; three great grandchildren, Presley, Lyla and Mason.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Todd Reed officiating.

Visitation to follow services.

