Ray Edward Gammill, Jr. Ray Edward Gammill, Jr. (Eddie), age 87, went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 22, 2022. Eddie was born on August 21, 1934, in Nashville, Arkansas, to Ray Edward Gammill, Sr. and Christine Farley Gammill. Eddie graduated from Texas High School in 1952 and attended college at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. He worked for Sears Department Store for 40 years in many positions, the last 10 years of which were as Manager of the Automotive Department. He truly loved his work and was an excellent salesman.

Eddie loved spending quality time with his children and grandchildren. They were his prized possessions. His love for boating and camping was evident with the many trips taken to Lake DeGray and Lake Greeson during his younger years, teaching his children how to water ski and camp. He enjoyed cooking and grilling for his friends and family over the years. He had a special talent for creating meals from whatever he had in the cupboard. His children thought of him as the “Master Chef” growing up, since anything he cooked was delicious, and they always looked forward to the specialties that he was known for. Eddie was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and his Sunday afternoons were spent watching them play. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Eddie was predeceased by his parents, Ray Edward Gammill, Sr., Christine Farley Gammill, his son-in-law, Jack Boyd, Jr., and his grandson, Dustin Hatridge (Bubba). He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joyce Gammill, of Texarkana, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Ray Edward Gammill, III and Darlene of Texarkana, Texas; daughter and son-in-law Ginger Hatridge and Vic of Texarkana, Arkansas; daughter, Tena Boyd of Texarkana, Texas; his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald Gammill and Jeanette of Dallas, Texas; his grandchildren, Shannon Dial (Kelly) of Texarkana, Arkansas; Tiffanie Seefeldt (Bo) of Stillwater, Oklahoma; Whitney Friday (Cody) of Ashdown, Arkansas; Jake Boyd of Fort Worth, Texas; Josh Boyd of Texarkana, Texas; and eleven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hospice of Texarkana for their exceptional and compassionate care of our loving husband and father.

Per his wishes, a private family graveside service will take place on March 24, 2022. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana or a charity of your choice.

