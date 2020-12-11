Advertisement

On Wednesday, December 9th, Ray Ellis, 74, of Hooks, Texas, passed away. Ray was born on September 5th, 1946 in Avery, Texas

to Leonard and Virginia Ellis. On May 26th, 1967, he married Tena Moody, and they raised one son, Jason.

After Tena’s death, Ray married Donna Hobbs on January 7th 1994. He had a strong work ethic and was always willing to work hard to be successful. After high school, he was a meat cutter and market manager. Ray was known for his efficiency and ability to make meat departments more profitable. Eventually he purchased his first grocery store, and he worked long hours to make it prosperous. At the peak of his grocery career, Ray owned three stores. Before he retired, Ray purchased Mission Tortilla delivery routes and managed them with the help of his son. He loved humor and always had silly responses available for almost any conversation. Ray was an excellent baseball player when he was young and he loved to watch the Yankees and White Sox play and often criticized the umpires when they didn’t favor his team. He also loved cheesy horror movies and Elvis Presley songs. Most of all, Ray loved his son, Jason, and dedicated his life to him.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Tena, his parents, Leonard and Virginia, his brother, Billy, and his sister, Joyce. He is survived by his wife, Donna, his son, Jason, his brothers, Leon and Bobby, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom for family members and friends. Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston,

