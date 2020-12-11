Pike County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Payroll Check Fraud Suspects

Advertisement

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to a local grocery store in reference to fraudulent checks being passed. During the course of the investigation, it was found that several hispanic males passed 56 fraudulent payroll checks from a local sawmill. The hispanic males first attempted to pass 5 checks at a bank in a neighboring county, in which the teller flagged the checks as fraudulent. Bank employees identified 2 of the hispanic males from the grocery store video as being the same 2 males that were at the bank.

The same 2 males from the bank were later seen on store video, cashing their fraudulent check and texting on their phones. Moments later, approximately 25 to 30 more hispanics came into the store and cashed checks that were all later found the be fraudulent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone with any information should contact Pike County Investigator Jason McDonalds at 870-285-3301. All callers will remain anonymous.

The sawmill is offering a $1,000.00 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

