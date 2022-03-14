Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

William Ray McCorkle, 81, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on March 9, 2022, in a local hospital after battling an unexpected illness.

Ray was born on October 28, 1940, in Columbus, Arkansas. After graduating from Hope High School in 1959, he joined the U.S. Army for two years. In 1964, he met Sandra Janelle McDaniel. They wed on March 11, 1966, in Columbus, Arkansas, and had three children. Ray later went on to graduate from East Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He worked at Red River Army Depot for 43 years and retired in 2007.

An avid gardener, Ray enjoyed working outside, tending flowers, growing fruit trees, mowing the yard, and baling hay. An appreciator of antiques, he never passed the opportunity to stop by an auction or yard sale. Ray was dedicated to his church and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and we will miss him greatly.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Minnie McCorkle of Columbus, Arkansas; his wife of nearly 56 years, Sandra McCorkle of Hooks, Texas; and his youngest daughter, Raynell McCorkle of Texarkana, Arkansas.

He is survived by his eldest daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, Raylynn McCorkle-Warner, Christopher Warner, and Christyan-Raygynn Warner all of Phoenix, Arizona; his son and grandchildren, Raymond McCorkle, Caitlin McCorkle, and Christian Aycock of Hooks, Texas; and Brayden Buckingham of Little Elm, Texas.

Graveside services will be held in the Pavilion at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Hooks, Texas, at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, with Dr. Kyle Peters officiating.

