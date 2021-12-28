Advertisement

Ray Starkey, age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Starkey was born December 11, 1934 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was retired from Commercial National Bank after forty-eight years of service and was a member of Legacy Baptist Church. He was the President of Commercial National Bank and served as Vice Chairman of the Board for many years. Ray was an avid Razorback’s fan and enjoyed not only watching sports but playing them. He also enjoyed playing golf, hunting, and fishing. He was a reserved, honest, and loyal man touching the lives of many. Mr. Starkey was very hardworking and family oriented. His family was the most important part of his life. He is preceded in death by his wife, Pat Starkey; his parents, Sam and Mora Starkey; four brothers and four sisters.

He is survived by his three children, Linda Neal, Chuck (Kay) Starkey, Erica Timmons all of Texarkana, Arkansas; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Domanski, Heather (Jared) Horvatin, Cody Neal, Kara Morrow, Anna Claire Timmons, Kandyce (Buddy) Estes, Candle (Mark) LaPrade, Tami Tolliver; twenty great grandchildren; two sisters, Doris (Prentice) Scoggins, Martha Grigson and host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, December 31, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Donnie Edwards and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

Memorial may be made to Legacy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 30 Genoa, Arkansas 71840.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

