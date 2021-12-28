Advertisement

Joshua Rutland Morriss, Jr., a lifetime resident of Texarkana, died at his home on April 2, 2020 at age 95. He was born February 21, 1925 to Marjorie Offenhauser Morriss and Joshua Rutland Morriss, Sr. in Texarkana. He graduated from Texas High School and the United States Naval Academy, after which he served in the United States Navy for ten years. He was president of Offenhauser & Co. until his retirement.

Josh’s devotion to Texarkana was deep, and he served his community in countless capacities. He was president of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, chair of the United Way of Greater Texarkana and president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas. He chaired the Wadley Regional Medical Center board, the First Federal Savings and Loan board and the LifeNet board, and served on the Military Academy Selection Committee. He was instrumental in the fundraising efforts to restore the Perot Theatre and to build Cornerstone retirement community. The Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics and Engineering Elementary School reflects his and his wife’s abiding advocacy for public schools. He was awarded the CE Palmer Award for Civic Achievement and the Drex Foreman Award for outstanding service to the insurance industry. TISD honored him in 2015 as a Texas High School Distinguished Alumnus.

An Eagle Scout, he served as president of the Caddo Area Council and on the board of the South Central Region of the Boy Scouts of America. He received the Silver Beaver, Buffalo and Antelope awards, and was named a Distinguished Eagle.

Josh was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, where he chaired the Administrative Board as well as numerous building committees. He sang in the choir for more than 50 years and was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class.

He was an avid golfer and bridge player, and a gentleman in the truest sense.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Williams Morriss; parents, Marjorie and Josh Morriss; sister, Jane Morriss Harrison; and daughter-in-law Jackie Morriss. He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Diana and Josh Morriss, III; Patsy and Don Morriss; and Rita and William Morriss, all of Texarkana; nephews Bill Harrison, John Harrison and Josh Harrison; grandchildren Meredith and David Farren; Marjorie and Chad Matthews; and Allison and Brady Wright, all of Texarkana; Susannah and Daniel Linnett, of Ashdown; Whitney and Ross Ormond of San Antonio; Melanie and Ben Tkach of Starkville, Mississippi; and Brad and Goodwin McCutcheon of Dallas; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thanks to all of Josh’s caregivers, especially Lena Watson and Janie Pagan.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church.



“Well done, good and faithful servant.”

