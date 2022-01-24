Advertisement

Raymond Hickson, age 90, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Mr. Hickson was born February 12, 1931 in Miller County, Arkansas and lived in Fouke, Arkansas most of his life. He was a charter member of the Faith Baptist Church and was a retired construction worker.

He was a faithful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother and friend.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a master cabinet maker and framer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rovine Hickson; parents, Lonnie and Ethel Hickson; two grandsons, Keith Ray Hickson and Shane Cody Hickson; one great grandson, Steavie Anthony Surratt; two brothers, Ruben Hickson and Truman Hickson and by one sister, Gloria Stover.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Judy and John Caples of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons, Raymond Hickson of Linden, Texas and William Hickson of Fouke, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Royce and Melba Hickson of DeQueen, Arkansas; three sisters, Joyce Johnston of Texarkana, Arkansas, Clara Carpenter of Atlanta, Texas and Donna Surratt of California; eight grandchildren, Randy Hickson and wife Melody, Tammy Rose, Marsha Chavez, Kathy Hickson, Mellissa Hickson, Kord Hickson, Matthew Hickson and Amanda Griggs; twenty-four great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Glover and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2812 East Street, Texarkana, AR 71854

