U.S. Veteran

Bobby Gene Henry, age 68, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 24, 1953, in Texarkana, Texas, to William and Helen Henry.

Mr. Henry spent his working days as a Truck Driver. He also served honorably in the United States Army.

In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, dancing,

playing guitar, singing, and spending time with his family.

His family described him as a hard-working and fun-loving man who loved to make others laugh.

He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Helen Henry; and one brother, Virgil R. Henry.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of fifty years, Carol Henry of Texarkana, Texas; his three daughters, Pinkle Magee and spouse Jimmy of Tyler, Texas, Minnie Doss and spouse Terry of Longview, Texas, Laurie Yielding and spouse Jason of Gilmer, Texas; one son, Bobby Henry II; one son, Paul Allen Henry of Austin, Texas; one brother, William Lynn and spouse Judy of Texarkana, Arkansas; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas with Brother Gary Glover officiating. Interment will be in Eylau Methodist Cemetery, Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM the day before the service.

