Raymond Kendall Gearlds, age 84, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 28, 2021 in a local adult care facility, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 17, 1937 in Metcalfe County, Kentucky to Robbie and Laura Gearlds. Raymond was a member of Salem Baptist Church and was a millwright by trade. He enjoyed his family and working on his place, especially tending to his cows and donkeys.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Ronnie Gearlds, Charles Gearlds; and two grandchildren, Amanda Gearlds and Barry Gearlds.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Laura Gearlds of Atlanta, Texas; two sons, Bobby Gearlds of Atlanta, Texas, Roger Gearlds of Atlanta, Texas; two daughters, Patricia Fahrney and husband Roy, Sr of Maud, Texas, Kim Burden of Bivins, Texas; one brother, Joffree Gearlds of Glasgow, Kentucky; one sister, Necia Hammonds of North Vernon, Indiana; fifteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in the Hanner Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. George Thomas and Bro. Augustine Alaniz officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Beech Creek Cemetery.