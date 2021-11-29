Kathy Geraldine Clark

Advertisement

Kathy Clark, age 68, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 25, 2021, in a Texarkana, Texas hospital. She was born on April 27, 1953 in Laurel, Mississippi to Robert Sanford and Geraldine Moseley. Kathy loved to shop and was an avid reader.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Clark; and her parents.

Kathy is survived by one son, Tommy Adcox of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter, Ashley Gonzalez and husband Brad of Atlanta, Texas; one sister, Mary Miller Battrell of Lampassas, Texas; three grandchildren; and a number of other family and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Maud, Texas.

Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.

