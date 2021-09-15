Advertisement

Reba Alderson passed away on September 8, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas. She was 73.

She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on September 3, 1948 to Edward and Dorothy Lange.

After her childhood in Memphis, she moved to Louisville, Kentucky. She graduated with a degree in Education from the University of Kentucky in 1970. She was a passionate Kentucky Wildcat fan! Over her teaching career, she worked in San Antonio, Hooks, Round Rock (all in Texas) and Texarkana, Arkansas. She retired from teaching in May 2013.

Reba had many passions in life. She loved baking and enjoyed making cakes for her friends and for charity. She was an avid reader and delighted in spirited discussions with her book club. She loved watching college football and baseball, especially the Texas Rangers. Reba also loved to travel, go shopping, and spend time with her loved ones. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Walnut Church of Christ for over 40 years.

Reba will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her sister, Adele Lange, her daughters Kimberly Wassmuth and Angela Pineda, her sons-in-law Jason Wassmuth and Nathan Pineda, and her granddaughters Isabella and Juliana Wassmuth, and her significant other Charles Cochran.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00PM on Saturday, September 18th at Walnut Church of Christ.

Those wishing to memorialize Reba may make contributions to Walnut Church of Christ.