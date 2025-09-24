Rebecca Joyce Coplan

Sponsor

Rebecca (Becky) Joyce Coplan (née Kinney), born January 10 in Dekalb, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2025, Pleasanton, California surrounded by family!

Becky dedicated much of her life to church, family and hard work. She spent 27 years employed at Red River Army Depot, where her commitment and perseverance left a lasting impression on those she worked with. Her professional life was marked by diligence and loyalty-qualities that extended into every aspect of her personal life.

A woman of deep faith, Sister Becky Coplan was a devoted member of Landmark Pentecostal Church for many years.

Her steadfast attendance and spiritual devotion were central to her life and brought her great joy and strength. She found comfort in reading the Bible through every year for many years and cherished the fellowship she shared with her church family.

Becky found happiness in the simple pleasures of life. She loved working on puzzles, immersing herself in books, chatting with friends and family over the phone, shopping for little treasures, her sweet tea was legendary and she enjoyed drinking a cold Dr. Pepper. These everyday joys reflected her warm spirit and appreciation for life’s small blessings.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Gwen Dunahoe and spouse Rev. K.S. Dunahoe her son James Timothy Coplan and spouse Amy Coplan.

Her grandchildren are Ryan and his spouse Patricia, Riley Anna, Elle and Lil. Her great-grandchildren are Langston and Blake. She is also survived by a number of nieces & nephews. Tammy, Janet, John Paul, Pat, Kathy, Brenda, and MarthaJo held a special place in her heart.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, all 8 of her siblings, a number of neices and nephews, and her special nephew, Bruce. Although they are no longer here, their memories lived on through the stories she shared and the values she upheld.

Her legacy is one of faith, family devotion, resilience, and kindness. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 4, 2025 at Landmark Pentecostal Church, 1601 Mall Drive Texarkana, Texas 75503.