Man Accused Of Punching ATM Charged With Felony

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man who allegedly damaged the screen on a local bank’s automatic teller machine has been charged with felony criminal mischief in Bowie County.

Malik Gabriel Watson, 24, was allegedly captured on surveillance video at an ATM on Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas, at Red River Federal Credit Union exiting the passenger side of a jeep and walk around to the ATM, punching it in the screen with his fist, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Repairs to the damaged screen reportedly cost just over $1,400 and the machine had to be placed out of service for several days before the repairs were completed.

A motive for the alleged vandalism remains unclear.

Investigators were able to identify Watson as a suspect using a partial license plate recorded by the bank’s surveillance.

Watson is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $50,000. If convicted of criminal mischief, Watson faces two to ten years in prison, with probation possible.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.