Rebecca Mazoch

Advertisement

Rebecca Lynn Payne Mazoch, age 69, of Texarkana, TX passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Hospice of Texarkana. She was born January 18, 1951, in El Campo, TX, to Dr. Billy Lee Payne and Virgie Hightower Payne. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Deborah Kay Brooks, and niece, Laura Lee Brooks.

Leaving behind to cherish her memory are two daughters both of Texarkana, TX, Jenna Kay Tomberlain and husband, Jonathan, and daughter Julia Lynn Shonkwiler; five grandchildren of Texarkana, Texas: Caleb Andrew Shonkwiler, Josiah Lee Tomberlain, Jaclyn Brooke Tomberlain, Brayden Connor White, and Joyann Rose Tomberlain; one brother, Daniel Payne and wife Janet, of Vallejo, CA; aunts: Jimmie Posey, of Mexia, TX, and Nancy Yanka, and husband Chuck of Parker, CO; cousins: Steve Hightower, David Hightower; nieces: Ashley Brooks, Rachel Cook, Veronica Martin; nephew: Matthew Payne, and many more cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Rebecca received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, TN, and master’s degree from East Texas State University, Texarkana, TX. Rebecca was a loving and dedicated teacher in Ringgold, GA, Hope, AR, and Texarkana, TX and AR, with the majority of her teaching career serving students in first grade at Hooks ISD. Rebecca currently worked at First Baptist Church, Texarkana, TX.

Advertisement

Rebecca never tired of spending time with her grandchildren, telling family stories, reading, playing the piano, and researching genealogy. She was currently writing a book about family history. She was a seventh generation Texan and formerly enjoyed twirling for the El Campo Ricebirds. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Texarkana, where she taught first grade Sunday School for 32 years.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 3015 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX. Rebecca’s family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday prior to the service.

Burial will be under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Woodlands Cemetery in Kirvin, TX.