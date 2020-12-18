Advertisement

Carol Jean Kruse was born on September 21st, 1940 in Paris, Texas to Ruby Lucille Thompson and Jack Morgan. She grew up in New Boston and moved to Euless, Texas with her beloved husband of 62 years, Eldon Ray Kruse. She had two sons, Alan and Tony, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Known for her kind, generous, playful, and witty spirit; she was beloved by all who knew her. She was loyal and fierce in her love, and compassionate to both loved ones and strangers alike. She will be greatly missed by those privileged enough to know her.

She is survived by her husband, Air Force veteran Eldon Ray Kruse, her sons Alan and Tony, grandchildren Destiny, Aaron, Brianna, and Tiffany Kruse, Kimberly and Ashley Gaston, and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Red Bayou Cemetery in New Boston, Texas. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

