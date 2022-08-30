Rebecca Snyder

Advertisement

Rebecca J. Snyder, age 59, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at her residence.

Ms. Snyder was born September 29, 1962, in New Madrid, Missouri and she was a Christian. Rebecca loved to fish, play bingo, and cook. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. They were her world.

Rebecca was preceded in death by one son, Scott Snyder; her parents, Earl and Betty Jolly; one brother, Charles Jolly; one sister, Althea Jolly and her uncle Howard Tubbs.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Dustin and Jennifer Snyder; one daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Mark Hoskins; five grandchildren, Haiden and Gauge Snyder and Parker, Mason and Grace Hoskins; her eight siblings Mary Pemberton, Alice Marshall and husband Gene, David Jolly, Sharon Duren and husband David, Edith Whitley and husband Danny, Michael Jolly and wife Janie, Jeffery Jolly and wife Glory, and Suzette Jolly; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

