Rebecca Wichhart, age 67, of Texarkana, TX, passed from this life on Sunday, August 3, 2025. She was born on May 8, 1958, in Dallas, TX.

Rebecca was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and a cherished friend to many. A proud graduate of Texas High School, she went on to become the Vice President of Red River Parts & Equipment, a company she built and shared with her beloved husband.

She left this earth as a God-fearing Christian, and her family finds comfort in knowing she now resides in a beautiful place beyond this world.

A limb has fallen from the family tree.

I keep hearing a voice that says,

“Grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the song,

The good life I lived while I was strong.

Continue my heritage, I’m counting on you.

Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through.

My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest.

Remembering all, how I truly was blessed.

Continue traditions, no matter how small.

Go on with your life, don’t worry about falls.

I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin.

Until the day comes we’re together again.”

Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, William Don Chamlee of Texarkana, TX, and her grandparents, Eunice and Homa Harrison of Ben Lomond, AR.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Wichhart of Texarkana, TX; her children, Danielle Patterson (Chad), Lauren Francis (Greg), Blake Callaway (Taylor), and Bryan Callaway, all of Texarkana, TX; and her stepchildren, Patrick Wichhart and Michael Wichhart of Holland, The Netherlands, and Steven Wichhart (Sabrina) of Columbia, MO.

She is also survived by her sister Stacey Rushing (Cliff) of Texarkana, TX; mother Jane Chamlee and brother Steve Chamlee both of Hot Springs, AR; niece Caroline White; grandchildren Hunter, Hinsley, and Barrett Patterson, Presley Hart, Hudson McWilliams, Dante and Chloe Wichhart, Lorelei and Finn Wichhart, and Emma and Cruz Barr; and cousins Gary Moore and John and Alisa Leathers and their son Casey, all of Ben Lomond, AR.

Services for Rebecca will be held on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rebecca’s memory to

Circle J Cowboy Church, 6912 Blackman Ferry Rd, Texarkana, AR 71854.