Shelly Beck Longino, age 49, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, August 1, 2025, in Georgia.

Shelly was born May 5, 1976, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana.

She was the Assistant Manager for Custom Car Care in Texarkana and a Christian. She was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan who never missed the chance to call the Hogs. Shelly’s love for her family was unwavering, and she never missed an opportunity to share it. She was strong-willed and never hesitated to share her thoughts. Shelly was an animal lover through and through, always caring for creatures big and small. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dixie Beck, and grandmother, Francis Beck.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Longino of Texarkana, Texas; her daughter, Hallie, and her son-in-law, Ricky Patrick of Texarkana, Texas; and her sons, Brady Fant of Ft. Eustis, Virginia, and Colton and Natalie Fant of Burleson, Texas, her father and stepmother, Bill and Brenda Beck of Ashdown, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Adam and Amanda Beck of Texarkana, Texas, and one granddaughter, and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M.

A celebration of Shelly’s life will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Faith Chapel PCG, 5311 Poole Rd. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854 with Pastor Ken Guthrie officiating.