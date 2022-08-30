Regina “Deanie” Mae Bergt

Advertisement

Regina “Deanie” Mae White Bergt, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, August 22, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Bergt was born January 21, 1941 in Hooks, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of the Non- Denominational Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Bergt of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Sperry Johnson of Texarkana, Texas, Angie and Scott Tyler of Dubach, Louisiana; one son, Phillip Bergt of Redwater, Texas; one sister, Wanda Pickering of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Robert White of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren, Blayne Copeland, Savannah Scarborough and Jake Tyler; two great grandchildren, Millie Tyler and Stetson Tyler and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

