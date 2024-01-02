Sponsor

Rena Elaine Hicks Herrington, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, December 31, 2023 in a Magnolia, Arkansas hospital.

Mrs. Herrington was born September 21, 1947 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of the Highland Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Herrington and by two sons, David Lee Herrington Jr. and Joseph Lee Herrington.

She is survived by three daughters, Renee Dycus and husband Vance of Magnolia, Arkansas, Karen Diles and husband Mark of Texarkana, Texas and Gena McKerlie and husband Jeff of Texarkana, Arkansas; three brothers, James Hicks, Donald Hicks and Paul Hicks all of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren, Morgan Diles, Emily Diles Rushing (Cody), Amber Dycus, Patrick McKerlie, Jordan McKerlie and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 4, 2024 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 -7:30 P.M.