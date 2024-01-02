Sponsor

Dolores (Dee) Faye Launius, age 85 of Fouke, Arkansas passed from this life Sunday, December 31, 2023. Mrs. Launius was born November 30, 1938 to Jack and Novella Huber in Dallas, Texas. She was a homemaker and faithful member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Pat Bingham.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas Launius of Fouke, Arkansas and her children. Jay and Janet Launius of Maud, Texas, Jack and Billie Launius of Hampton, Arkansas, Mark and Jill Launius of Texarkana, Texas, and Janet and Michael Smith of Fouke, Arkansas, one special bonus daughter Candice and Mike Shepherd of Fouke, Arkansas. She is also survived by two sisters, Jackie Hurst of Rockwall, Texas and Betty and Kelly Williams of Healdton, Oklahoma. A very special friend, Earlene Thomas of Fouke Arkansas with whom she made countless Tuesday shopping trips. She is survived by 14 grandchildren and 24 great- grandchildren, 1 great great- grandchild and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. A special thanks to Ms. Autumn, Ms. Emma, Ms. Rebecca, and Hospice of Texarkana for their care and compassion.

Graveside services will be 2:00 P. M. Wednesday, January 3rd, 2023, at the Concord Cemetery, 1100 CR-43 Fouke, Arkansas with Bro. George Goynes officiating. The Family visitation will be Tuesday afternoon from 5:00 to 7:00 P. M. at Texarkana Funeral, Arkansas.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Whitmer, JT Launius, Jason Launius, Travis Launius, Trey Launius, Brian Launius, Kyle Smith, Logan Launius, Kaleb Smith, Mason Shepherd, Clayton Shepherd.