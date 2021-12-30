Advertisement

Renae Franks, known to most as “Peaches”, transitioned from earth to reward, Monday December 20, 2021, in Little Rock, AR. Renae was born November 29, 1969, in Texarkana, Texas, to Moore Lee Franks and Betty Jean Franks. She was a 1987 graduate of Arkansas High School. After graduating she devoted her life to serving as a Home Health Caregiver and was employed at the Texarkana, Gazette.

Renae loved being a Grandparent and spending her free time making precious memories with those she loved and leave to carry on her legacy of love.

Renae is survived by her lifetime partner of seventeen years, Donnell Jones: Parents: Moore (Annie Mae) Franks of Texarkana, TX; Betty Franks of Texarkana, AR; Four Children: Shermanique Franks, Texarkana, AR, Ashley Franks of Texarkana, TX, NeKisha Franks of Houston, TX and Avery Franks of Fort Smith, AR; Brother: T. J. Franks of Texarkana, AR; Sister: Jacqueline (Tyrone Franks-Teddleton of Texarkana, TX; Two Aunts: Dorothy (Robert) Tolliver and Clovis Franks both of Richmond, CA.

Ten Grandchildren, and a host of cousins, relatives & friends.

Funeral Service Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:00 AM, at Gold Point Baptist Church, Mandeville, AR with Pastor Steve Jackson, Officiating and Pastor Willie Harris, Eulogist. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

