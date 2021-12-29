Chief Deputy Ben Hale Announces Bid for Prosecuting Attorney for Hempstead and Nevada Counties

Advertisement

PRESCOTT, Ark.— Ben Hale, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the Eighth North Judicial District, has announced his candidacy for Prosecuting Attorney.

“I want to be your next Prosecuting Attorney,” Hale said. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve as a prosecutor over the last four years in the office of Christi McQueen, who is not seeking re-election.

“During my time as a prosecutor, I have worked incredibly hard to earn the respect of all those involved in our criminal justice system, especially our officers who put their lives on the line daily. I’m proud that I have been an effective prosecutor making positive changes in our community. I’m the only candidate who can say that.”

Hale lives in Prescott with his wife, Lizzy. They are both proud Curley Wolves and Razorback graduates. They attend church at A Place of Meeting in Perrytown, where Lizzy also teaches students through the eighth grade at Righteous Oaks. They are expecting their first child in May.

Ben is the third-generation attorney to serve our community. His father, Gene Hale, is the former District Court Judge. His mother, Kim Hale, has taught in Prescott and Hope elementary schools for over thirty years. His sister, Rachel Hale, is a multi-talented Christian musician and former Top-20 female finalist on American Idol.

On May 24, 2022, elect a prosecutor who is a prosecutor. Join the campaign at Facebook.com/GivemHale.