Rev. Roy Joe Akin, age 87, of DeQueen, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 1, 2021.

Mr. Akin was born February 5, 1933 in Miller County, Arkansas. Rev. Akin was a retired minister and a veteran of the United States Airforce, where he served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Arkansas District Assembly of God and an ordained minister. Mr. Akin was best known as an easy going, caring man who enjoyed life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, but what he loved most was sharing the gospel with friends, family, and anyone he met. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Carlton Akin and Stella Ward Akin.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, LaNell Akin of DeQueen, Arkansas; one daughter, Connie Bolton of Ashdown, Arkansas; one son and daughter in-law, Roy Douglas and Debbie Akin of DeQueen, Arkansas; one brother and sister in-law, Carl and Sharon Akin of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Nathan and Jennifer Bolton, Natalie and Jason Smith, Jeremy Kyle Akin, Malorie Deann Akin; two great grandchildren, Kimber Smith, Zoie Smith; one nephew, Eric and Angie Akin of Texarkana, Texas and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Bob Fant officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries at www.jsm.org or P.O. Box 262550 Baton Rouge, Louisiana 78026 .

