Rev. Steve Don Shipley, 87, of Redwater, Texas passed away February 12, 2026. He was born January 1, 1939 in Dallas, Texas to Herman and Bera Shipley.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Artis Marine Shipley, and a brother Dean Shipley.

Survivors include his wife Jean Shipley of Redwater, Texas; two sons Don Shipley and wife Joan of Little Rock, Arkansas, Steele Shipley and wife Terri of Cookville, Tennessee; daughter Kelly Shipley of Ashlin City, Tennessee; brother RC Bannon Shipley and wife Natalie of Nashville, Tennessee; one step daughter Kristen Teague and husband Myron of Texarkana; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives.

Steve was a member of First Baptist Church of Nash. He was a student of the Bible and loved to spread the Word for over 50 years. He was a proud Navy veteran who served 26 years.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Monday, February 16, 2026 at Chaplewood Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.