Richard Allen Harris, age 62, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Mr. Harris was born January 12, 1959 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was retired from Southwest Printers and a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was a Christian. He was a kind and gentle man always giving a word of encouragement to his friends and family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time outdoors. Richard loved his little companion Miss Missy, his dog. He was preceded in death by his parents RL and Melba Harris.

He is survived by two brothers and sister’s in-law, Kenneth and Mary Harris of Murfreesboro, Arkansas, Terry and Teresa Harris of Texarkana, Texas; his nephews and nieces, Dustin Harris and Brooke Grimes, Lauren and Ryan Blake, Sarah and Michael Stamper, Heather and Jay Barnette, Dondi and Rob Nelsen, Shae and Tommy Stinson; a number of great nieces, great nephews, friends and close relatives.

Graveside services will be 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Dr. Robert McCarver officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

