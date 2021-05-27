Texarkana Panda Express Location on City Council Agenda

Advertisement

Panda Express will soon be building a Texarkana location.

According to information filed in a application for site plan approval, the drive-thru restaurant will be located on a 1.182-acre tract of land located at 311 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana. The restaurant will be located just east of Cracker Barrel.

According to information in the most recent city council meeting packet, Panda Express will be constructing a 2,300 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru and 63 parking spaces. Access to the restaurant will be off St. Michael Drive and also a new proposed drive off of North Cowhorn Creek Loop.

Panda Express is an American fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian segment restaurant chain in the United States.

The Texarkana, Texas City Council will be voting to approve the site plan on June 14, 2021. No information has been provided on when construction is slated to start.

