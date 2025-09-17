Sponsor

October 11, 1952 – September 9, 2025

Richard Allen Pilgreen, age 72, passed away on September 9, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was born in Houston, Texas, on October 11, 1952, and was a 1971 graduate of Liberty-Eylau High School.

Richard worked as a truck and trailer parts salesman for 42 years and served as a school board member at Redwater ISD for 13 years. He was a faithful member of Redwater First Baptist Church. Richard loved fishing, watching his children and grandchildren play sports, and was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patti Gerber Pilgreen; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gregg and Lindsey Pilgreen of Texarkana, TX, and Brian and Lauren Pilgreen of Texarkana, TX; three grandchildren, Logan Pilgreen and fiancé Rhett Evans, Knox Pilgreen, and Emerson Pilgreen; his brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Linda Pilgreen; his mother-in-law, Trunell Gerber; five brothers-in-law and their spouses; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Lucille Pilgreen; his brother, Tim Pilgreen; his father-in-law, Carl Gerber; and his sister-in-law, Carla Gerber Hodges.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m., with the memorial service following at 11:00 a.m.