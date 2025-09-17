Texarkana Walk to End Alzheimer’s Set for September 20 at Spring Lake Park

Sponsor

The Alzheimer’s Association invites the Texarkana community to come together for the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, taking place Saturday, September 20 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas. This free event offers a meaningful way to support individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, while raising funds for research and caregiver resources.

Participants can choose between a 1-mile or 3-mile walk through the scenic park. Registration begins at 8:00 AM, followed by Opening Ceremonies at 9:00 AM. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple, the official color of the Alzheimer’s Association, to show solidarity and support.

All donations will go toward advancing Alzheimer’s research—including two newly approved medications for early onset Alzheimer’s—and maintaining the 24-hour Alzheimer’s Hotline that serves caregivers and families nationwide.

“Alzheimer’s touches everyone in some way in our community. We can help end it,” said Janelle Williamson, ELT Chair for the Texarkana Walk.

For more information, contact Janelle Williamson at 903-244-2393.

Together, Texarkana can take steps toward a future without Alzheimer’s.