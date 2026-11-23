Richard Anthony Bradford, Sr, age 69 of Simms, Texas passed away Sunday, November 22, 2026 in a Dallas, Texas hospital. Mr. Bradford was born October 28, 1957 in Redwater, Texas to Charles “Charlie” and Mary Bradford. He was a Truck...

October 28, 1957 – November 22, 2026

Richard Anthony Bradford, Sr, age 69 of Simms, Texas passed away Sunday, November 22, 2026 in a Dallas, Texas hospital. Mr. Bradford was born October 28, 1957 in Redwater, Texas to Charles “Charlie” and Mary Bradford. He was a Truck Driver for Roll N Rock Trucking, New Boston and is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Helen Bradford.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held in Old Union Cemetery on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. There is no set visitation.

To send a flower arrangement in memory of Richard Anthony Bradford, Sr., please click here to visit our sympathy store.

Courtesy of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

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