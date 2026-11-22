Johnny Paxton, age 91, of Queen City, Texas, formerly of Sarepta, Louisana, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 19, 2026. He was born May 14, 1935 in El Dorado, Arkansas to William Clyde and Emma Vera Cupp Paxton. Johhny had a...

May 14, 1935 – November 19, 2026

Johnny Paxton, age 91, of Queen City, Texas, formerly of Sarepta, Louisana, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 19, 2026. He was born May 14, 1935 in El Dorado, Arkansas to William Clyde and Emma Vera Cupp Paxton. Johhny had a Bachelors Degree from Southern Arkansas University and was retired from Minden Bank and Trust, Sarepta Branch after 37 years. He was Methodist by faith and enjoyed farming, ranching and livestock. Johnny was a horseman and enjoyed trail and wagon rides. He will be fondly remembered and missed by all of his family and friends.

Johnny is preceded in death by his brothers, William Clyde Paxton, Jr., Bobby Lynn Paxton; and his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Victoria Paxton; four sons, John Mark Paxton, Eric Paxton and wife Dana, James R. McCullough and wife Laree, Joseph McCullough and wife Michelle; daughter, Jenny Holland and husband Corey; brother, Donald Henry Paxton; eleven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a number of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 24, 2026 in the Hanner Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Walter Burnett officiating.

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Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, before the service.

Interment will be in Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery, Magnolia, Arkansas at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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