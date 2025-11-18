Sponsor

Richard Dean Peel, Jr., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 15, 2025. He was born June 4, 1957, in Dallas, Texas, and was a retired insurance agent.

He was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and was a member of the Calvary Tabernacle in Queen City, Texas. Everyone who met Richard will never forget his passion for evangelizing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Dean Peel Sr., and his brother, Dennis Peel.

He is survived by his wife Pat Peel; three daughters, Keri Dickson, Brooke Eastham and Kelsey Stanton; mother, Lois Peel; two sisters, Faye DeCanter and Debbie Fowler; four grandchildren and many nephews, nieces, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Billy Dupree officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.