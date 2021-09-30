Advertisement

Richard Guy Edwards, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Richard was born July 3, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He graduated from Arkansas High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Southern Arkansas University, and attained his MBA from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a devoted member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, serving as a member of the property team and as church security. He retired from the Texarkana Arkansas School District where he worked as Administrator of Transportation and Custodial Services and from the City of Texarkana, Arkansas where he did social work. He was a talented woodworker and a knife maker, and he was involved in several local organizations. He was known for his generosity, humor, and welcoming spirit. He was a humble and kind man who strove to uplift the ones around him.

Richard was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Phyllis Edwards; one brother, Ralph Edwards, Jr., one sister, Margaret Edwards “Aunt Sister”; and nephews, Brian and Mark Edwards.

Advertisement

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-four years, Jeannie Knod Edwards; two daughters, Jana Edwards and Margaret Whitney Wise and her husband Dr. William Wise. His surviving extended family includes Joan, Kathy, Martha, Cindy, and Matthew Edwards as well as Lesa Chanley and her son Tyler.

The family will hold a private burial service under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. A memorial visitation will follow later on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Since Richard believed strongly in charity and the work of nonprofits, in lieu of flowers, we would prefer that those who wish to honor Richard please donate a memorial to one of the following organizations: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Texarkana Animal Shelter, Watersprings Ranch, or Beech Street First Baptist Church.

The family would also appreciate people wearing masks to the visitation.

