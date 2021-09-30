Advertisement

Leonard Ray Braley, age 64, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 10:45 AM, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 26, 1957, in Grapevine, Texas, to Lee Roy and Parnelle Braley.

Mr. Braley spent his working days as a Carpenter. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, watching Dallas Cowboys football, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Roy Braley; his mother Parnelle Waters Vanhorn; his three brothers, Darrell Lee Braley, Morris Wayne Braley, Royce Dale Braley; and one sister, Kristie Michell Braley.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lance Braley of Texarkana, Texas, Marissa and Bradley Goodwin of Texarkana, Texas, Tiffany Braley Phillips of Seabrook, New Hampshire, Justin Braley of Seabrook, New Hampshire; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Kathy Malone; one brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Angie Braley; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The family will hold a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Please contact family for details.

