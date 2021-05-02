Advertisement

Richard Jerome “Pops” Cathey died peacefully in his home on the morning of April 28, 2021 at the age of 74.Richard is survived by his wife Betty Cathey; daughters Jodie Villemaire, Jennifer Ruckle, and Megan Guessford; his grandchildren Jordan, Cameron, Ben, Graham, and Shepard; his brother and sister Robert Cathey and Carolyn Nelson and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was born in Sacramento, California on July 21, 1946. After graduating from Shasta High School in Redding, California in 1964 he then served two tours of duty in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

Richard had a very successful career in business. His first big job with Western Union moved his family all over the country. He then settled his family and raised his daughters in North Texas when landing a position with General Dynamics. In the years that followed, Rich Cathey (as many called him) explored his entrepreneurial spirit by creating several companies and businesses of his own.

Richard loved life. Some of his greatest passions were golf, Christ, his family, music, movies, and having “big fun”, as he liked to call it. No one could make you laugh like Rich Cathey. He will be greatly missed by so many.

A memorial service for Richard Cathey will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home at 1015 N. Kings Hwy, Nash, Texas 75569