Advertisement

Ollie Mae White, age 84 of Maud, Texas passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 in a local hospital. Mrs. White was born October 13, 1936 in Maud, Texas. She was a PBX operator with Christus St. Michael Health Care System for 35 years and member of Maud United Methodist Church. Mrs. White is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis G. White and a daughter, DeAnna Lynn White.

She is survived by a son and daughter in law, Darron and Cindy White of Maud, Texas, daughter and son in law, Dawn and Scott Conway of Maud, Texas, a brother, James Beasley of Texarkana, Texas, two sisters, Ann Taylor of Redwater, Texas, Johnnie Evans of Redwater, Texas 11 grandchildren, Bill Earnest, Wesley Earnest, Cody White, Jeff Earnest, Lee Austin Moody, Daniel Moody, Callie Conway, Brett Conway, Joe ‘Nolan” Conway, Johnathan Hudson, Janna Sullivan, 16 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 3, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Todd Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 2:00 until 4:00 P.m. at the funeral home.