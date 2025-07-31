Sponsor

Richard Lanorda Wingfield of Texarkana, AR, departed this life on July 17, 2025. Our hearts are heavy with his absence.

Richard was born February 13, 1955, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Ophelia and Richard Wingfield Sr.

After graduating from Texas High School in 1973, he proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served at Kincheloe Air Force Base in Michigan as an 81130 Security Forces Specialist. Following his honorable discharge, Richard pursued higher education in Criminal Justice Administration, earning an associate degree from Texarkana Community College. He continued his studies at East Texas State University at Texarkana (now Texas A&M University–Texarkana) and earned a Bachelor of Science.

Professionally, Richard was employed with Red River Army Depot. After many years of service, he retired and later worked as a federal contractor — serving as a Counselor, Investigator, and Consultant for federal agencies.

Richard met Ms. Carol Janet Tumblin, and was united in marriage. From this union, one son, Antonio (Tony) L. Wingfield, was born. Carol preceded him in death. He later united in marriage to Ms. Jacqueline Harvey.

Richard grew up in Mt. Zion Baptist Church and lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, in-law, and friend. He loved traveling, going to the gym, tending the yard, watching the news and sports, and was a proud member of West Gate Masonic Lodge #402 A.F. & A.M., Texarkana, Texas.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents and first wife. He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Harvey, and son, Antonio Wingfield, of Dallas, Texas; his brother, Samuel Stuckey IV (Betty), of Lithonia, Georgia; his sister, Wayne Marie Stuckey McFerguson, of Texarkana, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Richard’s life was a testament to service and strength. He will be remembered with great love and respect.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11 am at

Chapelwood Mausoleum, 1001 N Kings Hwy, Wake Village, TX 75501

with inurnment to follow.