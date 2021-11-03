Richard Mayo

Advertisement

Major Richard G. Mayo, 87 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, peacefully at his home with his daughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart Gordon, and Eva Mary.

Richard had 4 older brothers who passed before him: Albert, Jack, Glenn, and Donald. His wife of 54 years Shirley Hill Mayo died 3 years ago, and he talked about her every day.

He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Mayo and husband Daren Pedron of Texarkana, Texas, and daughter Julie Mayo Steitler. He leaves two grandchildren Ryan Steitler and Lily Turner both of Texarkana, Texas. He also leaves behind Betty Fleet, also deceased.

Richard was born May 18, 1934, in Norris, Montana. Upon graduating from high school, he joined the Air Force where he was a navigator for 20 years. He not only served his country honorably in two wars, he became a teacher, served his church, and was a wonderful husband and father. He met his second wife Betty Fleet at Cowhorn Creek Estates.

They were married 2 years and had a wonderful friendship. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Queen City. Rich was always happy, loved his family and loved his

church. He lived his life with dignity, courage, humor, and love.



Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church, Queen City at 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 7, 2021.